Groundbreaking Israeli study eases PTSD with oxygen therapy

The treatment is 'biological, not psychological, so it represents something fresh'

A study conducted in Israel found that symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder can be alleviated with the use of hyperbaric oxygen chambers, even eliminating the condition in half of the participants.

During the therapy - which is often used to treat decompression sickness in scuba divers - air pressure is increased within a treatment chamber to allow patients to take in more oxygen than at a conventional amount of pressure.

The extra oxygen delivered is said to stimulate the body's ability to heal, according to the Mayo Clinic website.

Dr. Keren Doenyas-Barak, a member of the research team, told The Times of Israel that the study looked at ways to treat symptoms through “actual physical changes in the brain.”

“This approach doesn’t rely on psychological tools,” the scientist said.

“It’s biological, not psychological, so it represents something fresh.”

In the Tel Aviv University experiment, which was published in the peer-reviewed PlosOne journal, researchers gathered 35 combat veterans from Israel’s military who suffered from PTSD and were resistant to either therapeutic or pharmaceutical treatment methods.

Participants who received hyperbaric oxygen therapy experienced significantly reduced symptoms, and by the study’s conclusion, half of those treated were no longer considered to have PTSD.

Although the study is still very early and was conducted with a small sample size, the findings provide hope for a potential future application of oxygen therapy as a new PTSD treatment method.