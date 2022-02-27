NSO Group files lawsuit against Israeli newspaper

NSO claims that 'this is not a journalistic investigation but a one-sided, biased and false publication'

Israeli cyber company NSO Group filed a defamation lawsuit Sunday against financial daily Calcalist over allegations made by the paper that Israel's police used the company's spyware against citizens without court approval.

NSO claims that "this is not a journalistic investigation but a one-sided, biased and false publication," Israel's Ynet news site reported.

The lawsuit demanded $309,000 in damages and was filed at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court.

“Contrary to the lie that the newspaper chose to publish, the systems ‘log’ a complete record of all the actions performed by the client, and the client has no option to change or delete the documentation,” the lawsuit says, referring to the Calcalist report that NSO offers its clients a way to cover their tracks.

NSO sent a letter to Calcalist warning it would sue over the series of articles alleging police misuse of its spyware tools, including Pegasus. The publication took down one of its articles shortly after the letter was sent.

Calcalist reported that high-profile figures were spied on by the police using Pegasus spyware without providing evidence.

Last week, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar said that the allegations made by Calcalist were "incorrect" and that there was no need for a government inquiry into the matter.

“It is now clear that the newspaper report 15 days ago was incorrect and certainly not accurate,” Sa’ar told the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, according to The Times of Israel.