Israel seeking new labor sources for tech sector talent

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered remarks at Cybertech Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest high-tech event, and signaled that the country may seek out new tech talent from Israeli Arab, West Bank Palestinian, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.

The premier said that there are two things the government should do in order to bolster Israel’s tech and cybersecurity industry - avoid unnecessary legislation which complicates operations in the industry, and invest in a strong tech labor force.

“Israel is hungry for talent - we’ve exhausted the talent pool of… mainstream Israel, and then there’s a bunch of new sources of talent that we have to tap upon,” Bennett said.

He suggested three groups from which the country should look to for new tech talent - including citizens living in periphery cities, ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Israel’s Arab sector.

“We’ve got lots of young, talented Arab men and women… and they are joining high-tech, but it could happen much, much more rapidly,” the official said.

The prime minister also added that Israel could potentially look to a fourth pool of talent for its tech sector - Palestinians living in West Bank cities like Ramallah.

“My instruction to the government is to make it smooth so they can work in Israeli high-tech, and we’ll see,” Bennett explained.

“If it works, it could be amazing - I don’t know that it will work, but I’m certainly interested in trying.”