Israel seeking new labor sources for tech sector talent

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett takes the stage at Cybertech Tel Aviv in Israel on March 3, 2022.
'If it works, it could be amazing - I don’t know that it will work, but I’m certainly interested in trying'

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered remarks at Cybertech Tel Aviv, Israel’s biggest high-tech event, and signaled that the country may seek out new tech talent from Israeli Arab, West Bank Palestinian, and ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities.

The premier said that there are two things the government should do in order to bolster Israel’s tech and cybersecurity industry - avoid unnecessary legislation which complicates operations in the industry, and invest in a strong tech labor force.

“Israel is hungry for talent - we’ve exhausted the talent pool of… mainstream Israel, and then there’s a bunch of new sources of talent that we have to tap upon,” Bennett said.

He suggested three groups from which the country should look to for new tech talent - including citizens living in periphery cities, ultra-Orthodox Jews, and Israel’s Arab sector.

“We’ve got lots of young, talented Arab men and women… and they are joining high-tech, but it could happen much, much more rapidly,” the official said.

The prime minister also added that Israel could potentially look to a fourth pool of talent for its tech sector - Palestinians living in West Bank cities like Ramallah.

“My instruction to the government is to make it smooth so they can work in Israeli high-tech, and we’ll see,” Bennett explained.

“If it works, it could be amazing - I don’t know that it will work, but I’m certainly interested in trying.”