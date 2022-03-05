Israeli doctors help Ukrainian refugees with 'virtual hospital'

'The technological instruments enable me to see, speak, and do most of the physical examinations'

Doctors from Israel are helping Ukrainian refugees from over 1,200 miles away with a “virtual hospital” that allows specialists to provide care to those uprooted by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The “virtual hospital” is spearheaded by doctors of the Sheba Medical center, Israel’s largest hospital, and the patients are in Ukraine’s neighbor Moldova.

Prof. Gadi Segal, head of internal telemedicine at Sheba, spoke with i24NEWS about his efforts in providing virtual medical care.

“The technological instruments enable me to see, speak, and do most of the physical examinations to patients that need me,” he said.

Using a range of technological solutions - mostly Israeli innovations - patients can virtually consult with medical professionals for various check-ups, including physical examinations and health vitals.

“Being refugees, they don’t have access to their family physician or to primary medicine,” Segal explained.

“I’ve been asked about diabetic control, infections, skin rashes, and even general medical issues that are affecting pregnant women.”

Sheba has a liaison in Moldova who identifies refugees seeking medical attention and connects them with the Sheba specialists.

“What she has with her are several technologies that help us provide communication and examinations,” Galia Barkai, head of Sheba Beyond, told i24NEWS.

“[We] can listen to the heart and lungs of patients… see the throat and ears for rashes. Doctors can see… about 13 vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, oxygen situations.”

“This breaks all the borders,” Barkai said.