Israeli firm brings women’s health tech to war-torn Ukraine

A women’s health startup based in Israel is taking its innovative technology overseas to help civilians in Ukraine’s field hospitals.

Yam Salman, vice president of Illumigyn, spoke with i24NEWS on how the company is making a difference for women fleeing clashes amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The firm developed a tool called the Gynoscope - a revolutionary device which generates high-resolution digital images during gynecological exams in order to improve diagnostic capabilities for medical professionals.

“We are using a camera that inserts into the speculum and can take images that upload securely up to the cloud,” Salman told i24NEWS.

The images can then be used by experts in order to accurately diagnose a gynecological condition.

“The meaning is that any trained caregiver - in Ukraine, for example, right now - can perform the gynecological examination, and experts… will diagnose the image,” the vice president told i24NEWS.

“It’s (an) amazing opportunity for us to assist the women that (are) being attacked in Ukraine right now with our technology,” she added.

Women’s health care is a critical service for patients around the world - cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer for women worldwide, but severe cases are preventable with early detection, according to the World Health Organization.