Israeli app aims to connect users and fight loneliness

Hobbiz unites users passionate on everything from volunteer cleanup groups to sports teams

A social networking app developed in Israel aims to combat an additional side-effect of the Covid-19 pandemic - loneliness.

Hobiz - pronounced like “hobbies” - is a location-based app which connects users in an area based on their shared recreational passions.

“Everything started with the third founder,” Matan Burstein, the app’s CEO and one of its founders, told i24NEWS.

“His name is Ido. He encountered a problem trying to find a soccer team to play with.”

“He had some trouble finding it on Facebook and Google, he couldn’t find anything, so he approached Amit and I,” Burstein said, referring to the second founder, Amit Kaplan.

The situation Ido faced inspired the team to build their social networking app, Hobiz, and start connecting people based on their shared love of board games, sports, and other activities.

Though Hobiz currently operates only in Israel, the app is set to expand its operations overseas and launch in the United States by the end of the year.

The communities on Hobiz vary based on activity - the app hosts everything from volunteer cleanup groups to sports teams, but the platform also has become a great resource for users with autism who live at home with their parents.

“We have this group of autistic (users)... and for them it's really lonely, they don’t have friends,” Burstein told i24NEWS.

“So through Hobiz, they formed a community of other families with kids on the spectrum, and together they have a monthly event.”