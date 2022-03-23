Israeli tech against human trafficking in Ukraine

'We were shocked by the exploitation and cruelty. How can you create a disaster on top of a disaster?'

As international support for Ukrainian refugees displaced by Russia’s invasion is coming from all sorts of places, an Israeli hi-tech company is using its technology to prevent one of the many pressing issues - human trafficking.

The startup monday.com developed a “Work OS” that allows organizations to manage teams and projects, and is at the disposal of its emergency aid team stationed at various refugee intake borders of Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

“These centers mostly operate with no order, with little government involvement,” Anton Driz, Emergency IT Manager for monday.com, told Haaretz.

The intake centers in Poland, for example, are flooded with thousands of people fleeing Moscow’s assault every day - mostly women and children - who also leave by the thousands every day searching for safety far away from war.

Some who offer their services to refugees, though, are instead looking to exploit the situation, kidnapping and trafficking them instead of taking them to a promised destination.

“Thousands of refugees pass through, going on to their next destination, and there is no orderly transport system,” Driz explained to Haaretz, adding that hundreds of volunteers oftentimes offer rides.

“From time to time the police come and say: ‘If you see this driver, don’t let him near the refugees.’”

Chen Raviv, a team leader for monday.com, was shocked by the “exploitation and cruelty.”

“How can you create a disaster on top of a disaster like that?”

Raviv told Haaretz that the Israeli firm created a system to register drivers and verify their identities.

“The system is connected to Interpol, so we can check their criminal history. If the driver has a criminal record, they are sent home.”

Monday’s system also matches the refugees with drivers and tracks the refugees’ whereabouts after leaving an intake center.