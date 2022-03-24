Israeli study examines role of antibodies in fighting cancer

'These natural antibodies appear to have an unrealized therapeutic potential'

Research from a university in Israel is shedding new light on the potential role of antibodies in fighting cancerous tumors - prompting hopes of a possible future method to treat the condition.

Prof. Ziv Shulman and Prof. Irit Sagi, two Weizmann Institute of Science researchers behind the study, discovered naturally-produced antibodies which target an enzyme known as MMP14 (MT1-MMP) in tumors.

While outside of a tumor, the enzyme normally assists the body with repairing tissue - but when found in a cancerous environment, MMP14 helps the malignancy to spread.

“We’ve now shown that the immune systems of cancer patients can produce antibodies against tumors,” Shulman said, according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

The team expressed hope that their discovery will lead to new developments in the field and potentially lay the groundwork for a new immunotherapy-driven approach to fighting cancer with antibodies.

“These natural antibodies appear to have an unrealized therapeutic potential,” Sagi said, The Post reported.

“More research is needed in order to apply them in future therapies or as diagnosis reagents.”

Cancer is the leading cause of death in Israel, according to the state’s health ministry - in 2012 the condition accounted for over a fourth of all deaths recorded in the country.