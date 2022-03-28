Israeli startup to test brain-activity gear on space mission

Brain.Space plans to compare the EEG data to see the differences in brain activity between Earth and space

An Israeli startup known as Brain.Space is set to test its gear on astronauts in space next week during a SpaceX shuttle flight to the International Space Station (ISS), according to reports on Monday.

The four-year-old Brain.Space studies data on brain activity, making a special electroencephalogram (EEG)-enabled helmet for three astronauts on a private space flight.

The 10-day mission, the first-ever private trip to the space station, will set off on April 3 with four astronauts.

"We actually know that the microgravity environment impacts the physiological indicators in the body. So, it will probably impact the brain, and we would like to monitor that," Brain.Space Chief Executive Yair Levy told Reuters.

NASA/Roscosmos via AP The International Space Station continues its orbit around the Earth as seen from a Soyuz spacecraft, on October 31, 2020.

While data has been continuously collected on heart rate, skin resistance, muscle mass and others in space, brain activity has yet to be studied.

Three of the four astronauts - including Israeli Eytan Stibbe - will wear the helmet, which has 460 airbrushes that connect to the scalp, and perform several tasks for 20 minutes a day, during which data will be uploaded to a laptop on the space station.

Brain.Space plans to compare the EEG data to see the differences in brain activity between Earth and space.

"Space is an accelerator. The idea is to revolutionize and make possible brain activity apps, products and services that's as easy as pulling data from an Apple Watch," Levy said, according to Reuters, pointing to measuring ADHD as an example.