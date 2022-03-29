Lemonade Foundation: Climate change insurance for farmers

'The goal is to have a meaningful impact through technology over time'

An NGO founded by the Israeli digital insurance company Lemonade announced its first project last week: agricultural insurance for farmers in developing countries.

The Lemonade Foundation will allow farmers who rely entirely on crops or livestock to protect themselves from losses incurred by drought, flooding, and other climate crises, Haaretz reported.

Over the next year, the project will be rolled out in cooperation with other organizations operating in insurance, cryptocurrency, and climate change.

"The goal is to have a meaningful impact through technology over time,” said Shai Wininger, co-founder and co-CEO of Lemonade.

Wininger explained to Haaretz that the “Lemonade Crypto Climate Coalition” will “develop and distribute parametric weather insurance coverage... in emerging markets.”

Parametric weather insurance is a type of contract that offers payouts based upon a specific trigger event - such as the amount of rain - that is liable to cause irreversible damage to farmers.

“We thought a lit about how to create an impact through the foundation, trying to find ways where we have a real, relative advantage,” Wininger added.

“Crypto is an infrastructure that we’ve been very interested in,” he told Haaretz.

Wininger pointed to issues that make crypto so helpful in this context:

1. Availability - most situations under consideration are in very specific places

2. Price - the cost of selling, distributing, and handling claims is very high

3. Financial backing - crypto is efficient and inexpensive in providing liquidity for insurance

According to Haaretz, Africa will be the coalition’s first market.

"In Africa, there are 300 million smallholder farmers who face climate risks that could affect their livelihoods,” Wininger said.

“Traditional insurance does not exist in most of these places, and the products currently on the market are in a very limited range."