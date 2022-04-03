Watch out Dubai - Saudi Arabia aims to be leading aviation nation

The first Future Aviation Forum takes place in Riyadh, over 2,000 are expected to attend

Saudi Arabia strives to be the leading aviation nation in the world.

Therefore, it will host a two-day event, Future Aviation Forum, in May where the kingdom aims to generate capital for about $100 billion to improve its global aviation sector by 2030.

The hope is that the forum will provide solutions to how the sector can “recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, transform the passenger experience, and invest in innovations that will lower carbon emissions and reduce environmental impact,” Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics, told Arabian Business.

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to reach 330 million passengers by enlarging its air network with 250 destinations, and doubling its air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons, Arabian Business reported.

Moreover, it wants to launch two new national airlines called Flynas and Flyadeal, and establish a new international airport in Riyadh, along with eight additional regional ports.

It will also focus on transforming 25 already existing airports to increase their efficiency.

The forum starts May 9, and more than 2,000 people are expected to take part in it, with over 120 speakers debating “passenger experience, sustainability, and business recovery post Covid.”