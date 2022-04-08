Israeli cyber firm exposes Hamas espionage campaign

The hacking campaign is a 'new level of sophistication' for Hamas, the Israeli cyber firm Cybereason says

Hackers affiliated with Hamas - Gaza’s de facto governing body - targeted Israel through a cyber-espionage campaign over the past six months, Israeli cyberdefense firm Cybereason revealed Wednesday.

The hackers used fake Facebook accounts, social engineering techniques, and advanced malware to gain access to Israeli soldiers' and police officers’ phones and computers, Haaretz reported.

Cybereason described the campaign as a “new level of sophistication” for Hamas.

While following Hamas-linked hackers over the past half-year, Cybereason’s research team found that one of the two main having units belonging to the group was involved in an “elaborate campaign that targeted Israeli individuals and officials.”

“The campaign is characterized as an espionage campaign aiming to steal sensitive information… belonging to a chosen target group of Israeli individuals working for law enforcement, military, and emergency services,” the report stated.

According to Cybereason’s findings, hackers using fake Facebook profiles tricked victims into downloading “trojanized direct message applications… which granted them access to the victims’ devices," according to Haaretz.

A Trojan Horse campaign involves an assailant using social engineering to lure a victim to download malware that is disguised as a legitimate program.

The type of program is much more advanced than malware software deployed by the group in the past, researchers said.

After reviewing the report, Facebook took down all of the fake accounts, Haaretz reported.

This was not the first time Hamas made use of fake accounts to hack Israeli individuals.

In 2017 and 2018, Hamas-affiliated hackers were revealed to be posing as young women luring Israeli soldiers on dating apps such as Tinder, infecting their phones while chatting.