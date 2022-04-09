Mission carrying 2nd-ever Israeli to go to space docks at ISS platform

It's the first all-private astronaut team launched to the International Space Station

The first all-private team of astronauts sent to the International Space Station (ISS) arrived safely at the orbiting research platform on Saturday to begin a week-long science mission hailed as a milestone in commercial spaceflight.

One of the three paying crewmates aboard the capsule is Israeli former fighter pilot, investor and philanthropist Eytan Stibbe, the second-ever Israeli to travel into space and the first since the late Ilan Ramon in 2003.

Ramon, Israel's first astronaut, died in the 2003 Space Shuttle Columbia disaster when the spaceship disintegrated upon reentry.

Stibbe paid tribute to his late friend by bringing to the station surviving pages from Ramon's space diary, as well as mementos from his children.

The rendezvous came about 21 hours after the four-man team lifted off on Friday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, riding atop a SpaceX-launched Falcon 9 rocket.

The Crew Dragon capsule lofted to orbit by the rocket docked with the ISS at about 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Saturday as the two space vehicles were flying roughly 250 miles (420 km) above the central Atlantic Ocean.