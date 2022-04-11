Israel: Scientists look to microalgae for green energy

'The new mutant overcomes two major barriers that have so far prevented continuous production of hydrogen'

A team of scientists at Israel’s Tel Aviv University discovered a strain of microalgae which produces green hydrogen gas, an energy alternative which can be obtained from renewable sources with lower carbon emissions than its gray hydrogen counterpart.

TAU Prof. Iftach Yacoby and doctoral student Tamar Elman, the pair who led the study, identified a mutant variety of microalgae which can produce hydrogen continuously for over 12 days.

The findings, which were published by the team in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports, potentially pave the way for new developments in environmentally-friendly energy initiatives.

“The new mutant overcomes two major barriers that have so far prevented continuous production of hydrogen,” Yacoby said, according to The Jerusalem Post (JPost).

“The first barrier is the accumulation of oxygen in the process of photosynthesis.”

The professor said that “as a rule, oxygen poisons the enzyme that produces hydrogen in algae, but in the mutation, increased respiration eliminates the oxygen and allows favorable conditions for continuous hydrogen production.”

The mutant strain also resolved a second issue facing hydrogen production, the amount of energy which is lost to competing processes, “including carbon dioxide fixation into sugar,” Yacoby said, The Post reported.

“It, too, has been solved in the mutant and most of the energy is being channeled for continuous hydrogen production."

The team anticipates that with additional research, the strain’s hydrogen production can be improved even further.