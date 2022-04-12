Mobileye debuts robotaxi sensing system in Jerusalem test

'True Redundancy defies industry norms with separate sensing subsystems that act as backups to one another'

Mobileye unveiled its True Redundancy sensing system in a hands-free Jerusalem test drive on Tuesday, as the company prepares to launch its robotaxi services in Israel and Germany.

True Redundancy is Mobileye's environmental sensing system that has two independent subsystems - cameras and radar - that serve as backups to each other instead of as complementary systems.

“Mobileye Drive with True Redundancy defies industry norms with separate sensing subsystems that act as backups to one another. The very normal way in which the vehicle navigates very complex scenarios proves the value in this approach," Johann Jungwirth, vice president of mobility-as-a-service at Mobileye, stated.

Mobileye One of Mobileye's autonomous vehicles.

True Redundancy was tested on the busy streets of Jerusalem, and the vehicle was able to mimic the multi-stop behavior of a ride-hailing service like Uber or Gett.

The Mobileye autonomous vehicle (AV) completed complex, real-world driving maneuvers despite poor visibility and complicated road signs. In addition, the AV negotiated with humans on several occasions, such as successfully navigating around jaywalking pedestrians.

"The AV handles the drive more or less as a human would (and in some cases better), showing its near-readiness for planned robotaxi operations," the company said in a press release.

The completion of the True Redundancy system test is a crucial milestone toward the robotaxi services scheduled for later this year, planned for Germany and Israel. The company has started the program's permit and regulatory and approval process.