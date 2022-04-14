Israel launches $6.25m autonomous transport pilot program

'Moving to fleets of autonomous, driverless buses will help streamline the public transportation system'

Israel is launching a $6.25 million autonomous transport pilot program as part of the government's plan to promote smart mobility, Calcalist reports.

The Transport Ministry, National Public Transport Authority, Israel Innovation Authority and Ayalon Highways on Wednesday announced the national initiative to examine integrating autonomous vehicles into the country's public transportation system.

“The smart-transportation initiative is expected to help dramatically with one of the biggest challenges facing the State of Israel: road congestion," said Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority.

“Moving to fleets of autonomous, driverless buses will help streamline the public transportation system, improve the level of safety, and deal with the shortage of drivers – all within a few years," Bin added.

The initiative will be in two phases, with the first phase involving proposals for driverless bus technologies, while the second phase puts autonomously operated bus lines on the roads.

In March, Israel's parliament approved an amendment to the country's traffic ordinance allowing for more advanced pilots, including the commercial operation of driverless vehicles.

Israel is a leader in smart transportation technology, with more than 600 related startups and over 20 development centers for car manufacturers and their suppliers.