Israel: Cellphone reform to break monopoly in ultra-Orthodox community

'Kosher' phones restrict a user's access to the internet, messaging services, and social media

Israel’s Communications Ministry last week decided to launch a reform that will break the monopoly of the rabbinical council which controls the use of cellular networks in the ultra-Orthodox community.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel issued the final decision, allowing ultra-Orthodox adults to keep their cellphone numbers if they move from one service provider to another, Haaretz reported.

After the Competition Authority greenlit the move in February, the Communications Ministry began holding hearings with various cellular companies before advising Hendel to launch the reform, which will be implemented after the Passover holiday.

The initiative will allow ultra-Orthodox phone users to move from so-called “kosher” services – which are approved by Israel’s rabbinical council on communications.

This means that users in the community will not be required to purchase specific types of phones or services.

Other cellphone companies can also begin to offer their own kosher services to some half a million ultra-Orthodox phone users.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1468463767331741698 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The rabbinical communications council fought hard against the reform, claiming that it constituted external interference that would hurt the ultra-Orthodox public.

A compromise was reached on one matter – the option to change service providers is restricted to users aged 18 and up.

The “kosher” communications line began nearly two decades ago, as part of an agreement between Israel’s three largest mobile phone providers and a shadowy group called The Rabbis’ Committee for Communications Matters, according to Haaretz.

With the “kosher” line, customers can purchase phones with restricted assess to the internet and social media.