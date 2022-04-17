Israel: High-tech fabric brings shade and lighting to Tel Aviv

Huldai says 'Lumiweave will turn out to be a groundbreaking project'

Tel Aviv is piloting an innovative solution to beat the heat in Israel - a solar-powered fabric which provides both shade during the day and lighting at night for pedestrians.

The unique material, known as Lumiweave, was developed by Anai Green, an Israeli product designer whose eco-friendly idea won her the Women4Climate Tech Challenge back in 2020.

Lumiweave is an outdoor fabric which contains solar organic photovoltaic (PV) cells to harness the power of the sun for lighting at night, according to The Times of Israel.

During the day, the material also offers shade from Israel’s sunny weather.

Lumiweave was set up for a trial run last week at Tel Aviv's Atidim Park, and officials will observe its effectiveness there before potentially considering a wider rollout of the fabric to other parts of Israel.

“Thinking about sustainability, green energy, and climate protection is part of the DNA of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality," Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said in a statement on the pilot project, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“From the planning stages to the execution stages we think green, plan green, imagine green. We are one of the world's leading cities in climate protection,” he said, adding that he believes “Lumiweave will turn out to be a groundbreaking project.”