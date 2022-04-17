Israeli startup among 12 winners of BloombergNEF award

Addionics won the award for their 3D smart electrodes that improve the performance of batteries

The Israeli battery tech startup Addionics on Friday was named by BloombergNEF as one of 12 BNEF Pioneers in 2022 for its smart 3D electrodes.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) is the strategic research arm of the financial information and news service Bloomberg.

The annual Pioneers contest – now in its 13th edition – highlights innovators with “scalable, impactful, and equitable solutions” to global challenges.

Addionics was among the winner for its technology that the startup says can improve battery performance, capacity, and charging time.

“It is a great honor… as an Israeli company to be selected by BloombergNEF for the prestigious Pioneer event,” Dr. Moshiel Biton, co-founder and CEO of Addionics, told The Times of Israel (ToI).

“BNEF stated that our technology would accelerate the transition to a carbon-free economy – and we certainly hope to prove that our technology will be an integral and vital part of this transition.”

Biton was hopeful that the recognition will “push electrification,” referring to the process of replacing technologies that use fossil fuels as sources of energy.

According to ToI, this year’s BNEF competition evaluated over 270 applicants from 27 countries based on three criteria:

- Potential impact on greenhouse gas emissions and the planet

- Degree of technological innovation and novelty

- Likelihood of adoption and potential scalability

Addionics was the only Israeli winner this year and the fourth firm from Israel to win the accolade.