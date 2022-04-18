Israel: High-tech goes collectivist with software cooperative

'We wanted to find a workplace that will be more aligned with our personal values'

Sofi Cooperative, a software company in Israel, is taking the kibbutz model of collective living to the high-tech boardroom with a framework of shared revenue and ownership.

“It’s a software company,” Roy Golan, co-founder of the firm, told i24NEWS “but the model of ownership and revenue… [sharing] is based more on equality and democratic, consensus-based control.”

The cooperative is composed of 16 people who all share ownership of the firm - members act in leadership roles while also performing specific functions as workers.

Under this unconventional business model, Sofi Cooperative builds websites, apps, information systems, and other tech solutions for its clients.

Golan told i24NEWS that many of the company’s members were exploited in the past by previous employers, and that Sofi Cooperative was born out of a desire to promote equality among workers.

“We wanted to find a workplace that will be more aligned with our personal values, aligned with our personal welfare and well-being,” the co–founder said.

“I think the main goal is to feel better - to create workplaces… [where] the experience of the workers [is] in the center of everything that is happening, [in] all of the decisions,” Golan told i24NEWS.

“This is the reason we chose equality.”