Israeli charged in global hacker-for-hire scheme pleads guilty

Azari's lawyer says his client admitted wrongdoing in his role in the hacking scheme

A private detective from Israel detained in New York since 2019 on charges of involvement in a hacker-for-hire scheme pleaded guilty to wire fraud, conspiracy to commit hacking and aggravated identity theft on Wednesday.

According to federal prosecutors, Aviram Azari organized a series of hacking missions on behalf of several unnamed third parties against American companies based in New York, using fake websites and phishing messages to steal email account passwords.

Barry Zone, Azari's lawyer, said his client pleaded guilty and admitted wrongdoing in his role in the hacking scheme, adding that his client was not cooperating with the US government, according to Reuters.

Zone said the charges against Azari related to work Azari had done for the German payments company, Wirecard.

Wirecard, founded in 1999, began by processing payments for gambling and pornography websites before becoming a fintech star and a member of Germany's blue-chip DAX index.

The company ended by filing for insolvency in June 2020, owing creditors almost $4 billion, after disclosing a 1.9 billion hole in its accounts that EY said resulted from a sophisticated global fraud.

In July, Azari asked for a plea deal, with Zone writing to a US District Judge that his client was now "in a position to engage in meaningful plea discussions and negotiations with the government."