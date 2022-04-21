Israel: Astronaut's return rescheduled due to weather

Stibbe will leave the ISS Saturday evening with the other members of Axiom-1

Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe plans to return to Earth on Sunday after the original scheduled departure from the International Space Station was delayed twice due to weather conditions, it was announced Thursday.

Stibbe will leave the ISS Saturday evening with the other members of Axiom-1, which is the first-ever all-private mission to the space station. According to Axiom Space, they will land off the coast of Florida on Sunday around 1:46 p.m. local time.

The times were chosen "based on the best weather for splashdown," according to a statement. The departure and landing will be broadcast live.

NASA was prepared for the return delay, with sufficient provisions offered for the 11 crew members aboard the space stations. The crew's stay will be at least several days longer than planned.

“The Ax-1 crew... remain healthy,” Axiom said.

Stibbe was one of four astronauts who launched on the privately-funded mission earlier this month. While at the space station, the group stuck to a schedule that included 14 hours of activities per day.

He is the second Israeli astronaut in space after Ilan Ramon, who died in the Columbia disaster in 2003 upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Stibbe took with him surviving pages from Ramon's space diary.