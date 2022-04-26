Israeli startup connects farmers and residents

'We want to make the consumers know where the products come from'

Favoring short circuits and affordable prices for the consumer is the objective of the Israeli startup SunDo, which connects farmers and residents living close to each other.

"We want to make the consumers know where the products come from," said Yaron Waxman, the company's CTO and co-founder.

The app generates a map of the area so the consumer can know where, for example, the cucumber or carrot grows, Waxman explained, so the consumer can know the farmers.

SunDo also wants to reduce pollution by making the growing and produce-selling process more local.

The goal, according to Waxman, is to sell premium products at affordable prices.

The app makes it possible to buy fresh products from around 20 farmers in the Sharon region in central Israel.

Alan Zinger took over his father's organic farm, which is in an agricultural village near Netanya called Moshav Tzur Moshe.

He grows a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, including strawberries, melons, lettuce and potatoes.

"What SunDo does is essential for farmers, as it offers them a turnkey solution. The vast majority of farmers don't understand logistics, technology, marketing or after-sale service," Zinger said.

"You have a platform that manages everything from A to Z, and delivers the products as quickly as possible to the consumer with the lowest possible costs."