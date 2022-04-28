Israeli firm develops green solution to electricity blackouts

Through use of its multifuel products, TurboGen aims to cut electricity costs by 10 to 20 percent

Israeli company TurboGen is fighting climate change and blackouts with its high-efficiency combined heat and power systems, which cut building emission levels and decrease dependency on electricity grids.

The units draw on the company’s proprietary jet-propulsion technology to generate heat, then leverage the hot air produced to warm up water in a building.

“Instead of throwing the heat to the open world or open air, we take the hot air and convert it to heat water,” Yaron Gilboa, TurboGen CEO, told i24NEWS.

The compact size of TurboGen’s units allows them to be installed on the roof or in the basement of any building for on-site energy generation.

The company’s systems also help buildings save on electricity costs by providing cheaper energy solutions than those offered by conventional suppliers.

Through use of its multifuel products, TurboGen aims to cut electricity costs by 10 to 20 percent.

“We will supply energy and hot water with a cost that is lower than the existing cost that they are getting from the system today, from the power suppliers,” Gilboa told i24NEWS.

He said that the product can serve as the “primary supplier of energy into the building” in order to ensure buildings still have electricity in the event of a power outage, but added that the units can also work in parallel with the grids.