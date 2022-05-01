Israel greenlights new ‘smart’ traffic planning software

Yaakobi says that the new traffic planning system 'will save time and money for the country'

A committee with Israel’s Transportation Ministry greenlit the use of a new “smart” planning system to optimize traffic, and the software is planned to be implemented in Tel Aviv and for the light rail in Jerusalem.

The new system, which is known as LISA, leverages data to evaluate and optimize traffic flows.

LISA, which was created by the German firm Schlothauer and Wauer, is used in North America and is also implemented widely in streets throughout the world.

YSB Yaakobi Brothers Group, which leads Schlothauer and Wauer’s Israel branch, welcomed the move as a step towards “smart and innovative transportation,” according to The Jerusalem Post (The Post).

“We are very happy about the Ministry of Transportation's approval of the LISA software and that we can bring to Israel innovative, groundbreaking technologies that will change the transportation system in Israel for the residents,” YSB Yaakobi Brothers Group owner Pini Yaakobi said.

The decision to implement LISA “will save time and money for the country and lead to a significant improvement in the well-being of the resident,” he added, The Post reported.

“We know there is a lot of interest in the software and other traffic authorities are waiting for its approval to promote important urban and interurban transportation projects.”