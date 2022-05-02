Israeli firm redefines online data storage

'We'll show you who knows what about you… what is the risk,' and how to exercise your right to be forgotten

An Israeli firm is using artificial intelligence (AI) to show online users where their information is stored, and giving them the option to purge their digital footprint with the click of a button.

Mine – cofounded by three Israelis formerly serving in cyber units in Israel's military – promises its customers that it can locate their stored online information, wherever and whenever, Ynetnews reported.

For example, if an online clothing store keeps a user’s data after making a purchase, Mine can track down that material.

According to co-founder Gal Ringel, their technology is already being used by one million people worldwide, with over 10 million “right to be forgotten” requests sent to companies using its platform.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1486615485181566977 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Israeli company launched after the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation laid out key rights for online users, including the deletion of personal data shared for limited purposes.

Using AI, Mine scans the subject lines of users’ emails and flags where data is stored. People can then decide if and how much of it they want to be erased.

It means they can delete their digital footprint "with a click of a button,” Ringel told Ynetnews.

"We're not telling people to not use Facebook or Google. We say: go ahead, enjoy, use whatever you want.”

"But as you enjoy using the internet, we'll show you who knows what about you… what is the risk," and how to exercise your right to be forgotten, he added.