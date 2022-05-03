Israel opens rocket-proof, heavily fortified blood bank

'We have built something that’s a new standard in protecting blood'

The world’s most heavily fortified blood bank - a non-combustible steel and concrete facility complete with blast doors and airlocks - opened in Ramla, central Israel, on Monday.

The building, which is known as the Marcus National Blood Services Center, was created by Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom in order to protect the country’s blood supply reserves - a life saving resource and “strategic asset” in times of disaster.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1521052008274444289 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Moshe Noyovich, a senior representative with American Friends of Magen David Adom who oversaw the project’s creation, explained that the structure sets a new precedent for the world in terms of blood bank security.

“We visited many blood banks around the world when planning, and found that there is simply no other country with a facility like this, with such a high level of protection for the national blood supply,” he said, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

“We have built something that’s a new standard in protecting blood, which is important as it’s a strategic asset.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1358771057809895425 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The new facility offers varying levels of protection throughout its levels, shielding the supplies and people within from rockets, as well as biological and chemical attacks.

“Israel lives in a dangerous neighborhood,” American Friends of Magen David Adom CEO Catherine Reed said, ToI reported.

“Thanks to this maximum-security facility, Israel’s national emergency medical service can preserve life in the hardest of conditions, and for decades to come.”