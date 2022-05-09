Israel's Transport Ministry to allow driverless parking

Automatic parking has the vehicle independently locate a parking spot and maneuver into it without aid

Israel's Transport Ministry is expected to approve the use of automatic, driverless parking for vehicles that have this function, Israeli media reported on Monday.

This is the latest step towards allowing autonomous cars on Israel's roads, according to financial daily Globes.

The automatic parking has the vehicle independently locate a parking spot and maneuver into it without aid, using sensors to avoid other vehicles and pedestrians. The system also allows the driver to call the vehicle from the parking spot to the driver's location, which it finds through GPS on the driver's cellphone.

Currently, the function is limited and is primarily intended for use in parking lots and private land rather than in public spaces.

AFP photo / Patrick T. Fallon A Tesla logo is seen on signage at a Tesla Inc. supercharger station on on January 4, 2021 in Hawthorne, California.

The decision to allow automated parking comes following field trials as part of preparations for fully autonomous driving in the future.

Tesla's automated parking function is termed "Smart Summon," and a similar function is available in several other cars sold in Israel.

In March, Israel's parliament approved an amendment to the country's traffic ordinance allowing for more advanced pilots, including the commercial operation of driverless vehicles.

The Transport Ministry regulations forbade letting a car be in motion without a human driver until then.