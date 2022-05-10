Israeli startup aims to make cheap, lab-grown meat a reality

'The goal is to reach price parity with farm-grown livestock,' Michrowski says

ProFuse Technology, an Israeli startup specializing in cultivated animal proteins, is looking to challenge the livestock sector with its breakthrough solution to affordable lab-grown meat.

The startup developed a way to aid in meat cultivation by manipulating a biochemical signaling pathway to accelerate the growth of muscle fibers.

According to Profuse, this technology can cut meat cultivation costs by 40 percent or greater - bringing lab-grown meat closer to becoming a viable alternative to traditional livestock.

“Our mission statement is to enable the vision of cultivated meat by reducing its cost and improving its quality,” company CEO Guy Nevo Michrowski said, according to The Times of Israel (ToI).

“The goal is to reach price parity with farm-grown livestock.”

Senior scientist Tom Ben-Arye from the Good Food Institute Israel - a nonprofit organization which promotes alternative protein innovation - explained that the solution helps to make lab-grown meat cheaper by reducing growth time.

“They were able to streamline the production of muscle cells, something that can significantly cut growth time, and therefore significantly cut the cost of producing cultivated meat,” Ben-Arye said, according to ToI.

“The [lab-grown meat] industry needs more B2B companies like ProFuse that can support the entire ecosystem by focusing on a unique problem.”