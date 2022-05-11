High-tech meets cars as Israeli startups enter automotive sector

Startups are showcasing their high-tech mobility projects and bringing innovation to vehicles

Though Israel’s past ventures into the automotive industry were ultimately unviable, the country is now making its mark on the sector with mobility software.

At the 2022 EcoMotion Week expo in Tel Aviv, hundreds of startups are showcasing their high-tech mobility projects to bring innovation to vehicles around the world.

“Israel was never considered an automotive giant of any kind as long as [the] automotive [sector] was about manufacturing,” EcoMotion CEO Eviatar Tron told i24NEWS.

However, as vehicles became more and more developed, he explained how Israel’s high-tech sector allowed the country to establish a presence in the field.

“Once cars began to be perceived as computers on wheels… Israel became a giant in [the] automotive [industry],” Tron added.

Anachoic, one of the firms participating in the expo, aims to make roads safer for bikes, scooters, and motorcycles with its micro-radar warning systems.

The radars, which provide riders with audible warnings on collision threats, are approximately the size of a coin and can fit anywhere on a two-wheeled vehicle.

“It allows us to integrate it pretty much anywhere we want, it’s got a huge field of view, it’s small, it can go anywhere you need [it] to on the vehicles,” an Anachoic representative at the expo told i24NEWS.