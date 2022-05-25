New research might explain development of Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s

'We've shown how synchronization contributes to the transmission and processing of information in the brain'

New Israeli research discovered the mechanism responsible for information transferred between different regions of the brain, potentially contributing to the treatment of Parkinson's and Alzheimer’s in the future.

Researchers from the Bar Ilan university found a correlation between so-called “brain waves” – brain activity characterized by slow and rapid ascending signals – and the synchronization of nerve cells in the brain.

It represents a breakthrough in understanding why and how some people develop neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, the researchers stated in a press release.

"To date, studies have shown a correlation between decreased synchronicity and neurodegenerative disease, but haven't shown why and how it happens," Tal Dalal, doctoral student of the Gonda (Goldschmied) Multidisciplinary Brain Research Center at Bar-Ilan University, said.

"In our study, we've shown how synchronization contributes to the transmission and processing of information in the brain, and this may be the reason why we eventually see cognitive impairment in patients," he added.

The study found that an increasing synchronization of nerve cells in the primary – or “upstream” – brain region that transfers information led to a significant improvement in the transmission and processing of the information in the secondary – or “downstream” – region in the brain.

On the other hand, a decreasing synchronization reduced the transmission of information from each region in the brain.

In this way, the study concluded, synchronized brain activity for transmission and processing of information is important in understanding why and how the non-synchronized activity contributes to neurodegenerative diseases.

Or to make it more relatable: The findings can be compared to tens of thousands of people gathered at a protest with demonstrators spread over different locations, Tal Dalal said, stressing that the power of shared and synchronized activity is greater than individual, asynchronous activity.