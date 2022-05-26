Israel, Morocco sign historic tech and science agreement

First of its kind between the two Abraham Accords countries

Israel and Morocco for the first time have agreed to collaborate on technology and science projects, Israel's Science and Technology Ministry said on Thursday.

Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen was in Morocco to sign the agreement with Moroccan Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation Abdellatif Miraoui.

The two countries will collaborate on artificial intelligence (AI), water desalination, desert technologies, food processing technologies, biotechnology, renewable energy, medical technologies and the pharmaceutical industry, smart cities, the automotive industry, information technology, space and humanities and the social sciences.

Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize relations in December 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

"Governments sign agreements, but people make peace," Farkash-Hacohen said.

"I am thankful for the honor to come to Morocco following the Abraham Accords and sign an important cooperation agreement between our two countries. Together we will work to advance challenges in the fields of space, renewable energy, water technologies, transportation, science, environment and health."

It is the third tech agreement signed by Farkash-Hacohen with Abraham Accords countries. The minister previously signed a space agreement with the United Arab Emirates and a technology agreement with Bahrain.