Israeli startups raise $1.75b in May reaching $8.1b in 2022

Numbers rise compared to only $750 million raised in April

Israeli tech startups are estimated to have raised $1.75b in May 2022, with the total number of investments amounting to $8.1b for the first five months of the year.

The actual figures might be higher as some private companies prefer not to disclose their investments, according to Globes. In 2021 Israeli tech startups raised a record $25.6b with the average monthly number amounting to over $2b.

The April 2022 figures on the contrary were extremely low, raising concerns that the losses sustained by tech companies on Wall Street might cause a crisis in Israel’s tech sector. However, recent results prove the downfall was temporary and didn’t seriously damage the 2022 statistics.

