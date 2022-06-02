Israel: Police ask to use facial recognition tech during Jerusalem pride

Police want to attempt to locate suspects who could potentially harm those attending the march

Israel's police reportedly asked the country's attorney-general to allow it to use facial recognition technology at the Jerusalem pride parade on Thursday.

Police want to attempt to locate suspects who could potentially harm those attending the march; however, the use of facial recognition technology is not authorized by law.

Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev filed a request with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, asking her to allow them to place cameras along the route of the parade.

This means that police possess a face-recognition system that is ready for use, although police deny using such technology.

At least one company that sells products to detect suspects in public has said that Israel's police is one of its clients, Haaretz reported.

There is currently no law in Israel that regulates the use of this technology or allows the police to use it, however, police have been lobbying for a bill to be passed that would enable using face-recognition cameras in public places.

The bill would authorize security services to access information from the cameras and use that information without a warrant, according to Haaretz.

Such a bill would be intended “to codify aspects of the placing and use of special camera networks in public spaces by the Israel Police.”

According to the bill, the system would be capable of "focusing on objects or various biometric characteristics, taking a picture of them and comparing them with pictures found in the database, thus enabling identification of the object or the photographed person, if their already-identified image is in the database.”