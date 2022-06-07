Spanish court calls CEO of Israel’s NSO Group to testify in spying case

Israeli executive called as witness in Pegasus software trial

Spain’s High Court called the chief executive officer of Israel’s tech firm NSO Group Shalev Hulio to testify as a witness in a case on spying on Spanish politicians.

Judge Jose Luis Calama will come to Israel to question the CEO under the so-called rogatory commission that investigates evidence of spying on Spain’s politicians. The date of the testimony wasn’t announced.

NSO Group developed Pegasus software that was used to spy on Catalan separatists as well as Spanish governmental officials, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

Earlier in May, Spain’s spy chief Paz Esteban was dismissed over the Pegasus scandal. A number of top European Commission officials and hundreds of journalists were also reportedly targeted by Israeli-developed spyware last year.

In March the European Parliament created a special committee to investigate alleged breaches of law after accusations over the use of Pegasus software by governments for political purposes emerged in Hungary and Poland. NSO Group denied mass spying claims.

Pegasus can turn smartphones into pocket spying devices, which allows the user to read messages, track a phone's location, and turn on its camera and microphone without their target's knowledge.