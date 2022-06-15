Report: L3Harris in talks to buy Israeli spyware firm NSO

NSO lost many existing customers after the US Commerce Department banned the company

United States defense contractor L3Harris is in talks to buy Israeli spyware firm NSO Group, according to US and Israeli media reports, citing sources with knowledge of the deal.

The deal is yet to be finalized and needs to be approved by Israel, the US and L3Harris’ board of directors, according to the joint report by Haaretz, The Washington Post and The Guardian, confirming parts of a report published in Intelligence Online this week.

It noted that the White House is concerned that any deal to buy NSO would raise serious counterintelligence and security concerns.

NSO declined to comment on the reports, according to Reuters.

The surveillance firm, which makes the Pegasus software, has been in the spotlight after revelations governments and other agencies used its tools to spy on people’s cellphones. NSO says its technology helps catch criminals.

NSO lost many existing customers after the US Commerce Department banned the company in November.

The reports said that if approved, the deal could see NSO removed from the banned list directly or by having its assets bought by L3Harris, which will only work with the United States and its allies.

In January, NSO told Reuters it was in talks with several US funds over "various financial moves," confirming media reports that it was discussing a sale of its assets.

Among those who have sued NSO is Apple, saying that the company violated US laws by breaking into the software installed on iPhones.