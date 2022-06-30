Israeli study examines link between altruism and Alzheimer's

Participants completed a series of cognitive, behavioral and neurological assessments

A new study conducted by Israel's Bar-Ilan University in conjunction with the University of Southern California (USC) found that willingness to give away money could be linked to the earliest stages of Alzheimer's disease, according to a Thursday press release.

The study examined the link between altruism and cognitive functioning in a sample of older adults without dementia, hoping to protect the elderly from financial exploitation and understand who is most at risk.

Participants completed a series of cognitive and behavioral assessments. During the behavioral altruism assessment, those participating were told they could send a portion of their $10 study earnings to an anonymous person.

They could send any amount between $0 and $10, and whatever they chose to keep would be added to their study earnings at the end of the study. Those who decided to send $0 could be considered least generous, and those who selected to send $10 could be regarded as most charitable.

The participants also completed neurological assessments, including memory, executive functioning, language, attention and working memory tests, the press release stated.

Researchers found that giving away more money was associated with worse cognitive performances after accounting for age, education and sex.

"Altruism plays an important role in financial decision making, a function critical for preventing financial exploitation. Additionally, a growing body of literature suggests that declines in financial decision-making in older adulthood may be an early sign of adverse cognitive outcomes associated with Alzheimer’s disease," said Dr. Gali Weissberger of Bar-Ilan University, who co-conducted the study.

"The findings of this study provide insights into how some adults may become vulnerable to financial exploitation in older age," Weissberger added.