Report: US intelligence backed contractor's purchase of NSO Group

Executives from L3Harris made 'numerous' visits to Israel in order to secretly negotiate the deal

United States intelligence officials reportedly supported the potential sale of Israeli spyware company NSO Group to American defense contractors L3Harris, according to a Sunday report by the New York Times.

Executives from L3Harris made "numerous" visits to Israel in order to secretly negotiate the deal, passing along the position of the US intelligence community. This was allegedly done without the knowledge of US President Joe Biden's administration officials, The Times reported, citing five people familiar with the matter.

According to reports, US officials were caught off guard and furious when the negotiations were leaked to the media last month.

The US Commerce Department blacklisted NSO Group in November of last year after reporting revealed that several of the firm's clients had been using its software for dubious purposes. NSO's Pegasus allows operators to download all data from the target's phone and activate its camera or microphone without the user knowing.

A senior White House official said, "such a transaction, if it were to take place, raises serious counterintelligence and security concerns for the US government."

L3Harris reportedly notified the administration it was ending talks to acquire NSO Group. However, several people told The Times that there are still efforts to reopen negotiations.

Israel asked the US administration recently to remove the cyber company from the blacklist, it was reported in June. Officials told Walla that the Biden administration was considering the request.