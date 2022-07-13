US-Israel tech dialogue 'puts Israel at forefront of global innovation'

'Our vision for one million [Israelis working] in hi-tech begins with international cooperation'

Israel and the United States announced on Wednesday a new, strategic partnership in advanced technology as US President Joe Biden was en route to the Jewish state.

The “Strategic High-Level Dialogue on Technology” will be established by the countries’ national security advisors – Israel’s Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology, Anne Neuberger, and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Neuberger and Sullivan were among 15 officials joining Biden on his two-day trip to Israel.

The dialogue will “focus on strategic technologies, artificial intelligence, quantum, and solutions to global challenges such as climate change and improving pandemic preparedness," said a joint statement from Biden and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

Lapid added that the initiative “puts Israel at the forefront of global innovation and solidifies its status as a leading technological power."

“Our vision for one million [Israelis working] in hi-tech begins with international cooperation that will bring new opportunities for the hi-tech sector in Israel.”

According to the joint statement, the dialogue will convene annually and alternate between the US and Israel, with the first forum to take place in Israel in the coming months.

“We recognize the importance of the technological ties between the United States and Israel, along with other key partners and allies,” the statement went on.

The US has similar partnerships with Britain, Australia, and Japan. However, the goal of this joint project is to position Israel as the leading ally of the US in the field of technology.