Israeli startups find ways to improve sleeping habits

Israeli teens developed a 'smart mattress' that wakes their owner up with pleasant sounds and vibration

Israeli startup LittleOne.Care created an artificial intelligence device that clips on baby’s clothing and based on synchronized deep-learning algorithms provides parents with suggestions.

The device learns the baby’s individual habits, sounds, moods and daily routine in order to determine if the child is crying because it is hungry or tired or in pain. The device can also alert parents to the early signs of an emergency.

The technology is still in the testing stage but the company has already started sending the devices to Israeli and American families. The AI program promises parents around the world that it will improve “the child’s safety, well-being, development, and happiness.”

Meanwhile, a group of Israeli teens developed a "smart mattress" that wakes their owner up with pleasant sounds and gentle vibrations instead of a noisy alarm. The invention called “Easy way” was named “The project of the year” among 110 different startups developed by Israeli youth.

Its creators teamed up with a mattress company Polyron to make their invention accessible to a wider audience.