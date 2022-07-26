Israel: new application estimates waiting time at Ben Gurion Airport

The app creates forecast for the next 72 hours

With complaints rising over long lines at Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport, which welcomes 70,000-80,000 passengers per day, a new application was created to estimate the “traffic” inside the airport in real time mode.

The application developed by Tzahi Zilbershtein, 36, who works at Google as an engineering lead, is currently available in Hebrew in both mobile and web versions, Globes reported. Zilbershtein came up with the idea as he travels abroad twice a month to manage employees around Europe and spends a lot of time in Ben Gurion.

His invention allows travelers to predict the time they will spend on checking in their bags and passing the security checks.

"The algorithm examines the congestion-level of takeoffs according to a mathematical model that I have built and tells you about the degree of crowding at any given time in the check-in and security halls," Zilbershtein was quoted as saying.

He added that the app classifies the crowds in the arrivals hall, check-in, and security checks in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 according to five ratings: deserted, light, medium, heavy, and peak.

"The data is based on information from the Israel Airports Authority. The information on flights is available to the public and there is a government application programming interface that relates to the next 72 hours. The congestion in takeoffs is an important statistic and it's possible to learn a lot about the congestion at the airport,” Zilbershtein said, noting that the app collects no data on users and reports can be made anonymously.

At the height of the summer season, about 1,400 employees are lacking in Ben Gurion, causing delays, canceled flights, long queues and lost luggage.