Israel: Sheba Hospital-Intel partnership to detect Crohn’s disease

'It is inspiring to see how technology can help support the great work that scientists... do every day'

Sheba Hospital, Israel's largest medical center, announced on Tuesday a collaboration with Intel Corporation to help doctors improve the diagnosis and treatment of people with Crohn's disease.

A game-changing application is able to quickly and accurately analyze extensive video data of a patient's digestive system, providing valuable information to help healthcare professionals.

The algorithm, based on artificial intelligence (AI) and powered by Intel technology, helps clinicians identify symptoms of Crohn's disease, such as inflammation and ulcers, allowing rapid treatment to be prescribed.

"Predicting disease course in patients with Crohn's disease is one of the most important clinical challenges in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease,” said Professor Uri Kopylov, Director of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases at Sheba's Department of Gastroenterology.

“However, the tools currently available are limited and insufficiently precise,” he noted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1551925477564194820 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The Gastro Institute of Sheba carried out extensive research to improve its diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of Crohn’s disease, which manifests itself in chronic inflammation of the entire digestive tract.

One of the main tools used by gastroenterologists today is an endoscopic capsule, or "camera pill.”

The capsule makes it possible to analyze one’s digestive system using a microscopic device equipped with a transmitter and a camera. However, each capsule film includes approximately 10 to 12,000 images to be interpreted.

Based on a research trial that analyzed capsule videos of 101 new Crohn's disease patients, Sheba's AI-based algorithm was able to scan a film containing up to 12,000 pictures in about two minutes.

In addition, research shows that AI is a very effective diagnostic tool, with an accuracy of 86 percent, compared to 68 percent from analyses performed by an experienced gastroenterologist.

“It is inspiring to see how technology can help support the great work that scientists and healthcare professionals do every day,” said Yaniv Garty, general manager of Intel Israel.

“Integrating AI into a healthcare system like Sheba has the ability to convert vast amounts of data into actionable insights, helping professionals improve the overall health and well-being of individuals across the world."

The technological feat was showcased at the Israel Association of Gastroenterology annual conference and the European Inflammatory Bowel Disease Organization annual conference.

It will be used by doctors at Sheba in the coming months before being made available to other medical centers in Israel and abroad.