Israel: Phone app teaches basics of coding to children

For the first time in Israel, an educational game phone app teaching the basics of computer coding to children will be launched this week.

The Nick Academy app is a digital platform that includes a wide variety of activities aimed at 16-year-olds, where learning takes place through games focusing on science, technology, computer programming, and math.

Available on smartphones and tablets, it will feature Nickelodeon characters well known to children in that age range and will be adapted in Hebrew, Arabic, Russian, and English.

Nick Academy was developed in collaboration with the Davidson Institute for Science Education, the Adler Institute, Code Monkey, the Center for Educational Technology, and the Ramon Foundation.

It will also allow parents to receive regular updates on their children's progress and development, offering real-time feedback.

Along with the app’s launching, a “virtual summer camp” will offer a special workshop where kids ages 6-12 can learn how to program apps, design websites, and create video games.

The global market for educational apps is estimated at $80 billion.

In Israel, more than 250,000 children of primary school age already experienced programming courses during the previous school year, and its Education Ministry recently announced that it would incorporate programming into studies starting next school year.