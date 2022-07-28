Apple expands in Israel opening development center in Jerusalem

Apple currently has nearly 2,000 employees in Israel

US tech giant Apple revealed on Wednesday that it is expanding its operations in Israel by opening a development center in Jerusalem.

The center in Givat Ram will focus on hardware, and chip development as part of the processor development project for Mac computers, according to Globes.

Last month Johny Srouji, Apple's most senior Israeli executive, said that “the Israeli team played a central role in developing the premium version of the company's flagship M1 processor, including the M1Pro and M1Max chips designed to support premium Mac computers such as MacBook Pro and MacBook Studio,” as quoted by Globes.

“These chips were built here in Israel while working with other teams worldwide, including at the headquarters in Cupertino. The integration with the verification applications and processes was also carried out here,” he added.

Apple currently has nearly 2,000 employees in Israel, previously opening two other centers in Herzliya and Haifa. The company also has 60 employees at its Palestinian center in Rawabi.

The news about Apple's explansion comes amid reports about other tech companies slowing new recruitment and announcing layoffs. According to Bloomberg, Apple is also planning to cut new hires in 2023.

Earlier this week, Google’s Israel director Einat Nemesh said that despite efforts by the technology giant to boost diversity, hiring Arab and ultra-Orthodox employees was challenging due to cultural gaps. She said, however, that “Google is there” and “isn’t laying people off.”