Israel: World's largest emergency room opens in Tel Aviv

The center is designed for both regular emergency needs and a sudden influx of casualties

An 86,000-square-foot emergency room opened in Tel Aviv's Ichilov Medical Center, making it the largest emergency room in Israel - and the world.

The center is designed for both regular emergency needs and a sudden influx of casualties due to war and terrorist attacks.

With 100 inpatient beds - that can be doubled in an emergency scenario - the center was named after Sylvan Adams, a Canadian-Israeli philanthropist who donated $28 million to the hospital. Adams is also known for bringing the French Super Cup to the country.

“At Ichilov, I am happy to provide the residents of the State of Israel with the largest and most advanced emergency room of its kind,” he said at the ceremony.

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a speech during the inauguration, “This emergency room combines the very best the State of Israel has to offer — our incredible human capital that produces the best doctors, nurses and medical teams in the world, and the technology of the high-tech nation that equips them with the most advanced tools in order to fight for our health.”

There's also a dedicated room for people arriving at the center after dealing with sexual assault, where their needs can be met with sensitivity.

The center also has professional advisers in cardiology, neurology, and skin and sexual health.