70% of Israelis to get access to fiber optic internet by end of year - Comms Minister

Over 1.6 million households in Israel already have access to fiber infrastructure

Israel’s Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said in a statement that over 1.6 million households in Israel already have access to fiber infrastructure, with 70 percent of the population to get it by the end of this year.

According to the minister, 78 percent of Israeli users, who are subscribed to fiber, are satisfied with the connection and 43 percent said they would like to connect to fiber when the infrastructure comes to their area, as of June 2022.

“The fiber optic revolution turned from a dream into a reality on the ground within a period of two years. The public has learned to understand the opportunity of the broadband Internet that changes our lives and brings tremendous economic growth. There is a tremendous demand for fiber optics and the public is satisfied with it,” Hendel said, noting that it wasn’t “just happening in the big cities.”

“The reform makes sure that the fiber optic infrastructure is already deployed simultaneously in the periphery and along the borders and, by the end of the year, 70 percent of Israelis citizens will have access to fiber optic infrastructure,” the minister added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1417431963015827478 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

After a massive deployment in high-rise residential buildings, in recent months the campaign focused on low-rise buildings and houses in the peripheral areas. The Communications Ministry also said that it dispatched payment demands to the telecommunications companies that must pay a total amount of nearly $26.7 million into the incentive fund, which will be used to subsidize the deployment of fiber in areas lacking economic viability in the periphery.

The second incentive tender is set to get underway this October. According to the ministry, in 2026 all households in Israel will have access to fiber optic infrastructure.