Portrait: Professor Satchi-Fainaro, one of Israel’s most renowned scientists

Some of her cancer research findings were successfully commercialized

Ranked 24th out of 50 on Forbes business magazine's list of Israel's most influential women last month, researcher Ronit Satchi-Fainaro is one of the country's most renowned scientists, thanks to her achievements in cancer research.

Very young, Satchi-Fainaro was destined for classical dance but a family tragedy upset her career plans. At the age of 19, while Ronit was doing military service in Israel, her father, suffering from stomach cancer, died suddenly as a result of chemotherapy. This drama became a trigger for her: from now on her life will be devoted to the fight against cancer.

A faultless multidisciplinary course

Ronit began her studies at the Faculty of Medicine of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, then obtained a doctorate in polymer chemistry from the University of London in 1999. Satchi-Fainaro later added two post-doctorates to her impressive CV: one from Tel Aviv University's Department of Cellular Research and Immunology and the other from Harvard Medical School on Cancer and Blood Vessel Biology.

She has been working at Tel Aviv University for 15 years, as a professor in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology of the Faculty of Medicine, and as Director of the Cancer Biology Research Center.

Satchi-Fainaro is also head of the Cancer Research and Nanomedicine Laboratory at Tel Aviv University.

"Satchi-Fainaro sleeps four hours a night, she is incredibly dynamic. She is very loved by her students and is close to them. They even go for a run together," Sivan Cohen-Wiesenfeld, director of the French association of Tel Aviv University's website, told i24NEWS.

This energetic mom of three boys is also on the board of Rambam Hospital in Haifa and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Professor Satchi-Fainaro works in scientific committees of foreign universities and received dozens of international awards including the American Foundation for Cancer Research Prize in 2021. In 2012, she was named Woman of the year by Forbes Israel magazine, then in 2019 by Lady Globes Israel magazine.

Cancer research

"What particularly interests her are questions such as 'what causes cancer cells to stay dormant for years, and then suddenly wake up and become aggressive? Why does cancer attack? Is there an organ that is more likely than others to develop metastases? Are there subpopulations of tumors with a greater carcinogenic potential and how can we manage to target these cells which are more dangerous than the others for the eradication?" explains Sivan Cohen-Wiesenfeld, who has a PHD from Tel Aviv University.

Among Satchi-Fainaro's achievements is the development of a 3D model from the patient's cancer cells. She created the model, which includes the patient's immune system. This way it’s possible to test drugs without giving them directly to the patient.

In 2021, Satchi-Fainaro identified a protein responsible for the brain cancer formation mechanism. She also developed a cancer drug delivery method, which simultaneously transfers two drugs directly to the cancer cell, carrying them on a biodegradable nanopolymer that delivers the drug to the affected cell.

"In 2019, Ronit developed a melanoma cancer vaccine that has been effectively tested in murine (mouse) models. Some of its developments have already been commercialized. In 2017, the Ramat organization of Tel-Aviv signed an agreement with a German company, for the development of a drug against cancer based on the technology developed in the laboratory of Professor Satchi-Fainaro," said Sivan.

Moreover, Professor Satchi-Fainaro developed a treatment that inhibits pancreatic cancer and a nanomedicine that keeps bone cancer dormant. She is also the author of numerous scientific publications.

While developing a cure for cancer is estimated to take about 15 years and cost $2.6 billion, her research could be a major breakthrough in treating patients.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French site of i24NEWS