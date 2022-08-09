Sheba Medical Center to use military thermal imaging tech

Technology from Elbit can allow doctors to accurately identify the movement of blood vessels

Sheba Medical Center, Israel's largest hospital, on Tuesday announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Opgal, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, to use advanced thermal imaging technologies previously used for military and security purposes.

The integration of thermal cameras aims to improve the efficiency of surgery and treatment in four key areas: cardiac surgery, diabetic foot treatment, surgical incision infections and respiratory monitoring.

Thermal photography, best known for its role in the world of defense and aerospace, offers significant potential for healthcare. Using thermal cameras, doctors can detect physiological processes based on energy and heat changes in the body and display these changes on a digital screen.

Used in the medical setting, this technology can allow doctors and surgeons to accurately identify the movement of blood vessels and present a clear picture of the carbon dioxide emitted by exhalation.

"The alliance of medical excellence and defense industry excellence promises to be groundbreaking," said Professor Eyal Zimlichman, Sheba's chief innovation and transformation officer and chief operating officer.

"The solutions that the experts at Elbit and Opgal and the doctors at Sheba are working on are not only important for our hospital and for Israel, but they will have an impact internationally. They are solutions to global issues, and we believe there is great potential here to change the face of medicine internationally," he continued.

Thanks to these new developments, Sheba teams will be able to receive new information in real time that was previously unavailable, with the aim of formulating increasingly precise medical diagnoses.

The photographed documents will also be analyzed at Sheba using artificial intelligence tools and will enter a computerized database that doctors can later use to make decisions.

“Thermal technology, which until now has helped pilots take off and land, and soldiers on the battlefield identify threats and targets, now has the potential to help medical teams around the world see the invisible and make more accurate diagnoses," concluded Tsachi Israel, CEO of Opgal.