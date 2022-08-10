Israeli scientists discover bacteria that helps detect post-trauma disorder in soldiers

'This is the first depiction of a microbial signature in the saliva among veteran soldiers with PTSD'

Researchers from the Tel Aviv and Haifa Universities on Wednesday unveiled a new study that will help diagnose soldiers suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The scientists analyzed psychological, social and medical conditions of nearly 200 veteran soldiers, who had fought in the First Lebanon War in 1982. The study discovered that the presence of certain bacteria in their saliva might point to PTSD, according to the Tel Aviv University press release.

"To the best of our knowledge, this is the first depiction of a microbial signature in the saliva among veteran soldiers with PTSD. We were surprised to discover that about a third of the PTSD subjects had never been diagnosed with post-trauma, so they never received any recognition from the Ministry of Defense and the official authorities,” Professor Illana Gozes, who led the study, said.

The scientists tested various psychological aspects of the veteran soldiers, including sleep, appetite disorders, guilt, suicidal thoughts, social and spousal support, hostility, satisfaction with life, as well as issues of demographics, psychopathology, welfare, health and education.

Prof. Gozes noted that until now the post-trauma diagnosis was based solely on psychological and psychiatric measures.

“Thanks to this study, it may be possible, in the future, to use objective molecular and biological characteristics to distinguish PSTD sufferers, taking into account environmental influences. We hope that this new discovery and the microbial signatures described in this study might promote easier diagnosis of post-traumatic veteran soldiers so they can receive appropriate treatment," the scientist added.

The researchers believe that their findings will help develop microbiotic-related medications for treating PTSD symptoms.