Israeli scientists discover that music tests help detect mental decline in old age

New method includes measuring electrical activity in the brain while performing simple musical tasks

Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) developed a method that enables measuring brain activity in old age through musical tests and a portable instrument.

Respondents are instructed to perform melodies on different musical instruments, playing at varying levels of difficulty, while measurements of electrical activity in the brain are recorded for 15 minutes.

The test also includes several minutes of “musically guided meditation designed to bring the brain to a resting state,” as it indicates cerebral functioning in various situations. The procedure can be conducted by any clinic worker, with no special training.

“Our method enables routine monitoring and early detection of cognitive decline in order to provide treatment and prevent rapid, severe deterioration. Prophylactic tests of this kind are commonly accepted for a variety of physiological problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure or breast cancer; however, to date no method has yet been developed to enable routine, accessible monitoring of the brain for cognitive issues,” the researchers said, adding that such tests are particularly important in light of increasing growth of the elderly population.

The study was led at TAU by PhD student Neta Maimon from the School of Psychological Sciences and the Buchmann-Mehta School of Music, and Lior Molcho from Neurosteer Ltd, headed by Prof. Nathan Intrator from the Blavatnik School of Computer Science and the Sagol School of Neuroscience.

It included the testing of 50 elderly people hospitalized at the Dorot-Netanya Geriatric Medical Center, who scored 18-30 on the mini-mental test, indicating various levels of cognitive functioning. The participants performed the musical-cognitive tasks, administered automatically.